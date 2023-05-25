The fragrance manufacturing sector in the UAE has witnessed steady growth in the past few years fueled by innovation in production processes, adoption of advanced tech, and surging demand for local perfumes. According to a study by P&S Intelligence, the fragrance sector in the UAE — valued at $913.7 million in 2021 — is predicted to witness a growth of 6.6 per cent during 2021-2030.

“Demand for perfumes made in the UAE has been growing in recent years. UAE perfumery has gained recognition for its unique blends and incorporation of traditional Arabian fragrance elements. The country’s rich cultural heritage, history of perfume production, and access to high-quality raw materials contribute to the appeal of UAE perfumes,” says Omeir Kalsekar, Business Head, Rasasi Perfumes.

Rasasi’s strategy to promote its unique ranges to a global audience revolves around creating brand awareness, retail experience, fragrance workshops, collaboration with brands and online presence. “Rasasi Perfumes focuses on developing distinctive and unique fragrance compositions that set it apart from other multinational perfume brands. By conducting Voice of Consumer research (VOC), the brand understands the desires of users. We also offer innovative scent combinations that can attract customers seeking something different and exclusive,” says Kalsekar, adding, “Embracing local heritage, customisation and personalisation are some of the other ways to connect with our customers.”

Another leading brand, Ajmal Perfumes, which produces over 100,000 bottles of perfume every day from its state-of-the-art 150,000 square feet factory in Dubai, has also noticed a strong interests for its lines.

“Earlier French fragrances dominated the world of perfumes. However, things are changing and we have noticed acceptance for perfumes made in other countries, including the UAE. Additionally, demand and greater acceptance for unique Middle Eastern fragrances, such as oud, are driving growth in the nation’s perfume sector. Perfumes manufactured in the UAE has made its mark and demand for it is growing in importance around the world,” says Abdulla Ajmal, CEO, Ajmal Perfumes.

Meanwhile, the UAE-based perfume brands have undertaken a raft of marketing and promotional activities to stay competitive and create greater awareness about their unique lines; invested in product development; and upgraded their manufacturing factilities to optimise production processes.

“Ajmal boasts state-of-the-art R&D and production facilities. We make sure that we keep abreast of the latest developments, from the maceration process of fragrances to filling and assembly of fragrances and packaging, coding and distribution,” says Ajmal.