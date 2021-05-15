Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said in a Tweet on Saturday that foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country rose 44 per cent in 2020.
"Despite the UN's estimates that global foreign direct investment flows decreased by 42% in 2020 over COVID-19, the UAE witnessed 44% growth in FDI flows in 2020, compared to 2019, to reach AED73 billion," tweeted Sheikh Mohammed.
"Good crisis management is a guaranteed investment," he added.
Contributing to this figure were large deals carried out by the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC).