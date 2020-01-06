Etisalat announces launch of CloudTalk for small and medium sized businesses in the UAE

Dubai: Etisalat on Monday announced the launch of a cloud-based business unified communication and collaboration service, ‘CloudTalk’, for small and medium businesses and enterprise customers in the UAE.

The telecommunications company said that had partnered with US-based Ribbon Communications for the new cloud based programme, which would provide its customers with a secure, scalable and cloud-native business communication and collaboration solution.

“The agile, secure, and cloud-based solution will be beneficial for businesses looking to simplify their complex communication infrastructure,” said Salvarod Anglada, Etisalat’s group chief business officer.

“The launch of this unique platform enables Etisalat to be a single provider for cloud telephony, offering comprehensive tools at a viable price,” he added.

According to Etisalat, the service will work as a pay-as-you-go model and will be delivered over a carrier-grade cloud private branch exchange.

Patrick Joggerst, chief marketing officer and executive vice-president, Business Development of Ribbon Communications, said the group was happy to partner with Etisalat in its digital transformation.

“Our cloud-native solutions help enable the intelligent and secure real-time communications solutions today’s businesses are embracing.