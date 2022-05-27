Abu Dhabi: Supermodel-turned-entrepreneur Tyra Banks has chosen the UAE capital as the maiden international market outside the US for her global ice cream brand, Smize Cream.
Speaking to the Access Granted talk series, here on Thursday, the US businesswoman said she was inspired by the UAE’s achievements over the past 50 years.
“It has evolved from the sand to the Moon. The country’s beauty and warmth touch me. Also, its progress on female empowerment,” she said.
The Access Granted talk series is an initiative powered by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Maven Global to help US companies led by women and minority entrepreneurs to expand in Abu Dhabi and serve as a gateway for the wider Middle East market. The programme is part of the emirate’s strategy to attract global companies to set up their regional bases in Abu Dhabi.
Smize Cream launched in 2021.