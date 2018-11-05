Dubai: The UAE has been elected for a fourth consecutive time as a member of International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council, receiving 164 votes in the process.

It will one of the representatives the Asia and Australia region, categorised by the ITU as Area E, which holds 13 seats on the council.

In addition to the UAE, other Area E elected countries include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Pakistan, the Philippines and Thailand.

The announcement was made after elections were held during the Plenipotentiary Conference 2018, hosted by the UAE in Dubai. The conference, which opened on October 29 will end on November 16, 2018.

The UAE’s fourth term as a member in the ITU Council reflects the UAE’s leading position in the global ICT sector. The GCC state has a strong reputation in this field and has always been a key supporter of sustainable development efforts around the world.