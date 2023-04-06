Dubai: The UAE’s transactions of goods and services hit $1.27 trillion in 2022, with a surplus of $233 billion, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The Vice-president said the UAE contributed 2.4 per cent of the world's total exports of goods, as it exported goods worth $599 billion to the world last year.
“According to the World Trade Organisation, the UAE’s transactions of goods and services amounted to $1.27 trillion in 2022, with a surplus in our favour of $233 billion. What comes next in 2023 is more beautiful, bigger, and greater. We are an economic country.... and our national priorities are economies... and our relations with countries will remain based on developing the economy with all peoples.”
Sheikh Mohammed shared the WTO report on Twitter and said, “In a new report by the World Trade Organisation, the UAE contributed 2.4 per cent of the world's exports of goods, as it exported goods to the world worth $599 billion in 2022, with a growth of 41 per cent as compared with the previous year, and is ranked 11th in the world among the world's commodity-exporting countries."
According to WTO’s recent forecast, the global trade growth in 2023 is still expected to be subpar despite a slight upgrade to GDP projections since last fall.