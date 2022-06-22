Abu Dhabi: Revenue of federal authorities touched Dh11.339 billion in the first quarter in 2022, while expenditure reached Dh11.354 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.
Spending on the public services sector, at Dh2.433 billion, accounted 21.43 per cent of the total expenses.
Next came the public order and public safety affairs sector at 18.69 percent of the total, with expenses of Dh2.12 billion, while the social protection sector was ranked third with Dh2.017 billion or 17.77 per cent, and the defence sector was ranked fourth with Dh1.679 billion or 14.79 per cent.
The education sector was ranked fifth with Dh1.4 billion or 12.34 per cent, followed by the health sector with Dh987.92 million or 8.7 per cent; the entertainment, culture and religion sector with Dh227.52 million or 2 per cent; the economic affairs sector with Dh224.26 million or 1.98 per cent; the housing and utilities sector with Dh213.09 million or 1.88 per cent; and the environment protection sector with Dh48.06 million or 0.42 per cent.
The figures were published in the ministry’s financial performance report on the implementation of the general budget for the first quarter.