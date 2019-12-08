RIYADH: A UAE delegation led by Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance has participated in the G20 Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ meeting on December 6-7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This is the second meeting held in Riyadh after the G20 ‘Sherpa’ meeting, part of the 124 G20 meetings to take place during the Kingdom’s presidency of the group in 2020.

The UAE delegation included Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under-Secretary of Resource and Budget.

Al Khoori stressed on the importance of both the G20 Summit and meetings, noting that it is an opportunity for participating countries to discuss major international economic issues and coordination to achieve sustainable growth in the global economy, as well as the possibility to meet with prominent global leaders to discuss further cooperation.

“The summit is an important international event and presents an opportunity to share the UAE’s views on various international issues, including the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. It also enables cooperation with prominent global economies to find solutions to address the challenges facing the world’s international financial system, financial sector reforms and the future of investment in infrastructure,” he said.