Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has reduced the fees of 14 main and sub services and waived the fee for one service as of January 1, 2023.

The move aligns with the objectives of the Make in the Emirates initiative to create an attractive business environment for local and international investors and support entrepreneurship and SMEs in the industrial sector by reducing the cost of doing business in the country.

The drive includes reducing the fee of issuing product conformity certificate from a provider of a specific conformity assessment from Dh1,000 to Dh670; issuing a conformity certificate for optional (unrestricted) products from Dh3,700 to Dh1,720; licensing to use the Emirates Quality Mark from Dh26,000 to Dh2,000; licensing to use the national Halal mark from Dh18,000 to Dh2,000, and scope expansion of the Emirates Quality Mark and the national Halal mark from Dh2,500 to Dh250.

The scheme also includes reducing the fees of the notification of conformity assessment bodies from Dh33,000 to Dh24,500 and registering conformity assessment bodies from Dh7,500 to Dh5,000.

In addition, MoIAT waived the fee for selling UAE standards that previously cost Dh481 to raise awareness of the importance of national standards and their role in supporting the industrial sector and economic development.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at MoIAT, said: “The reduction and cancellation of some fees is in line with the ministry’s keenness to develop priority industrial sectors in the country and enhance its investment appeal, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision that represents a national plan that offers promising opportunities for global partners. We also seek to further strengthen the UAE’s position as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic centre, as we enhance the competitiveness of industrial companies and their products without affecting the efficiency of their operations, as well as the certificates they issue.