Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s national standardisation body, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its Korean counterpart, Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS), it was announced on Wednesday.
Under the MoU, the two entities will cooperate more closely towards the harmonisation of standards and engage in knowledge and experience exchanges relating to quality infrastructure.
“This MoU will help to strengthen bilateral cooperation between our two entities with the aim of learning from each other’s experiences for our mutual benefit and to enhance trade between our two countries. Standardisation underpins global trade and is therefore a focus for the ministry, which is committed to supporting the UAE’s economic development by enriching the industrial ecosystem, of which quality infrastructure is a key part,” Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary at MoIAT, said.
“The ministry’s MoU with KATS reflects our efforts to facilitate trade and technology transfers between countries by harmonizing national standards with international best practices.”
The MoU was signed by Al Suwaidi and Sanghoon Lee, Administrator of KATS, at the annual meeting of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 2022 in Abu Dhabi.
“We look forward to working alongside MoIAT in the field of standardisation. Korea and the UAE stand a lot to gain from each other and by strengthening collaboration in standards, both our countries can benefit from enhanced bilateral trade. These kinds of partnerships are important in driving the development of global quality infrastructure to stimulate sustainable economic growth,” said Lee.
More than 5,000 delegates, including officials and representatives of national standardisation bodies, as well as experts and technicians from more than 120 countries, are participating in the ISO event.