Dubai: Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met Dr. Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia and her accompanying delegation on Wednesday at the Ministry of Finance in Dubai. The meeting was part of the ministry’s efforts to bolster bilateral ties between the countries in the fields of fiscal policy and macro-economics.

The meeting, which was attended by several specialists and officials from both sides, deliberated bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen them, especially in financial, economic and investment fields.

Al Tayer stressed the importance of the meeting as a way of identifying investment opportunities between the UAE and Indonesia. He said: “These meetings are part of the UAE leadership’s efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explore new possibilities for joint action, fiscal policy, macro-economics and investment opportunities between the two countries.”