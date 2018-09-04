Dubai: The UAE ranks highest worldwide in halal-based tourism spending, with an estimated $17.6 billion (Dh64.6 billion) spent by residents outside the country during 2017.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait ranked second and third, respectively, according to data released by Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Saudi tourists spent $16.1 billion in 2017, while Kuwaiti travellers put up $10.4 billion. The findings were released ahead of the Global Islamic Economy Summit to be held in Dubai from October 30 to 31. Overall global spending in the Muslim travel space is currently valued at $180 billion and forecasted to reach $220 billion by 2020.