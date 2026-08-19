Programme covers AI, risk, lifecycle planning and ISO 55000 standards for federal staff
Dubai: Federal government employees in the UAE will receive specialised training in artificial intelligence, risk management, asset lifecycle planning and global asset management standards under a new programme launched by the Ministry of Finance.
The ministry has signed a strategic partnership with the Asset Management Academy and Turner & Townsend International Ltd. to deliver Institute of Asset Management training programmes and certifications across federal entities.
The programme is aimed at improving how government assets are planned, managed and assessed over their lifecycle, while giving national talent practical skills that can be used in decision-making and performance management.
Training will cover asset management principles, lifecycle management, risk management, performance improvement, artificial intelligence, strategic planning and ways to maximise the sustainable value of assets.
The programme will follow global standards, including the ISO 55000 series, and will be offered through in-person, remote and hybrid formats depending on the requirements of federal entities.
The strategic partnership with the Ministry of Finance reflects a shared commitment to strengthening national asset management capabilities through the delivery of IAM programmes and certifications, while facilitating the transfer of international expertise and best practices. Together, we aim to support federal government entities in adopting globally recognised asset management standards, contributing to the UAE’s continued growth and long-term development.Graeme Baxter, Country Manager in the UAE
The Ministry of Finance said the partnership will help government entities adopt international asset management practices while building the professional capabilities needed to use data and advanced technologies in planning and decision-making.
Mariam Mohammed Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector at the Ministry of Finance, said the initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen government financial management and improve the readiness of federal entities to adopt global practices and standards.
She said developing specialised national capabilities would also support more efficient management of asset lifecycles and strengthen institutional performance.
The agreement will give participants access to IAM programmes and certifications designed around internationally recognised asset management practices.
The programme is also intended to help participants apply modern asset management methods to planning, risk assessment and decision-making across government entities.
The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Finance offices in Dubai by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Baxter, in the presence of ministry officials and specialists.