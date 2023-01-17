Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Japan signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) to help accelerate the energy transition and the adoption of technology in industry.
Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy to Japan, met with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2023, to discuss the countries’ strong bilateral relations.
The ministers discussed ways to further strengthen their bilateral relationship, and explored the hydrogen sector as a key component of a just energy transition. They also discussed the importance of accelerating progress towards carbon neutrality and opportunities for collaboration ahead of COP28 this year.
Dr. Al Jaber said: “The UAE and Japan have a longstanding and strong relationship that has developed into a comprehensive economic partnership, underpinned by our leaderships’ commitment to enhance cooperation with strategic partners. We seek to build on this long-term partnership by exploring new opportunities for cooperation and investment that contribute to mutually beneficial sustainable economic growth and diversification.”
The MoUs signed included those between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. It concerns collaboration in the field of industry and advanced technology and aims to enhance partnerships between Emirati and Japanese companies as well as explore joint investment opportunities. It also aims to boost collaboration to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies in support of both countries’ industrial goals and carbon reduction targets.
A joint study agreement between ADNOC and Tsubame BHB was also signed. The agreement explores opportunities for cooperation in the field of research and development with the aim of finding new solutions for manufacturing ammonia.
Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Japanese company JERA inked an MoU covering the field of green hydrogen and renewable energy.
The volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries in 2021 amounted to more than Dh49 billion, and grew by 4.3 per cent during the first nine months of 2022, year-on-year.