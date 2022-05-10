Dubai: A UAE delegation will visit India to explore prospects of joint investment within the framework of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will lead the delegation along with 80 representatives from the government and private sectors.
The visit aims to lay out sustainable mechanisms to support the business community in both countries to maximise their benefit from the CEPA that came into effect early this month. The visit will also brief the UAE delegation about the facilities the CEPA will provide to companies in both countries and the opportunities for building new sustainable partnerships.
The agenda will focus on priority sectors such as: industrial production, civil aviation, financial services, ICT, food security, transport and infrastructure, logistical services, agri-technology, entrepreneurship, and other future economic factors sectors. While the Indian delegation will hold a series of discussions with Indian ministers, senior government officials, and private sector leaders on the best ways to double non-oil trade exchange under CEPA.
The delegation will hold expanded meetings with businessmen, entrepreneurs, and start-ups in New Delhi. In Mumbai, the Emirati-India public and private representatives will gather for the UAE-India Economic Partnership Summit.