The Dubai Marina Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE’s investment and legislative environments are highly attractive to investors, who continue to make investments due to the many facilities that the UAE provides to investors, contractors and employers, as well as its advanced infrastructure, according to Rami Al Qaisi, CEO of RAQ Contracting.

“The UAE’s flexible laws, which guarantee justice for all, encouraged me to choose to do business in the UAE rather than any other country,” Al Qaisi said.

He highlighted Dubai’s success in hosting and organising major events and exhibitions, most notably Expo 2020 Dubai, which will start in October, adding that the success seen across the UAE’s investment environment has encouraged investors to work, invest, and live in the country.

“As investors, we are aware of all the changes taking place in the region and the world that may affect our businesses. The UAE is known for its strong and resilient economy, which was able to navigate the COVID-19 fallout, encouraging foreign investors and companies to open new branches in the UAE,” he added.

He also pointed out that the increased business activity of foreign investors and companies is directly linked to the continued and strong activity seen in UAE markets, and the UAE’s launch of many initiatives and incentives in various sectors, further encouraging foreign investors.

Al Qaisi expressed his optimism about the future of investment in the UAE.

“We remain optimistic about the UAE’s future as there are several positive prospects in terms of living and doing business in the UAE. There are still good investment opportunities in 2021, which has been an extraordinary year with the UAE celebrating its golden jubilee and launching Expo 2020 Dubai.”