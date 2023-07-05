The UAE saw FDI inflows of Dh84 billion ($23 billion) in 2022, its highest ever, even as investments weakened globally, a UNCTAD report said on Wednesday.
Globally, FDI inflows were down 12 per cent at $1.3 trillion.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his Twitter account to announce the results from the UN agency’s World Investment Report.
The report also confirmed that the UAE is the fourth largest recipient of new project investments in the world, with a total of 997 projects, after the US, the UK and India, recording an increase of 80 per cent in new projects as compared to the previous year.
“The UAE has taken the lead in global investments coming to the region. Our appreciation to all the regulatory, legislative and service agencies that provide their services to make the UAE the best global investment environment. The coming is better and more beautiful... and this year we will achieve new historical figures as well,” Sheikh Mohammed added.