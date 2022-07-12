The UAE has been ranked the sixth best country for expats, according to a new report.

The country scored high across several parameters such as quality of life (5th), leisure options (3rd), travel and transit (5th), health and wellbeing (9th), and safety and security (7th), in the Expat Insider 2022 report by InterNations.

The UAE “ranks first for the ease of living abroad without speaking the local language: 85% of expats in the UAE describe it as easy, 34 percentage points more than the global average (51 per cent)”, the report said.

Finding a job on their own (34 per cent respondents), international recruitment (14 per cent) and better quality of life (9 per cent) were listed as the top reasons for expats moving to the country. Overall, 71 per cent of expats living in the country were happy, at par with the global average.

According to the index, the top 10 destinations for expatriates to live and work are Mexico (1st), Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, Spain, UAE, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Singapore (10th).

A safe, modern destination for expats

The UAE performed especially well in the Expat Essentials Index (2nd), ranking right behind Bahrain.

Expats were particularly happy with the ease of handling Admin Topics (3rd) in the UAE. First of all, 83 per cent found it easy to get a visa to move there, compared to only 56 per cent globally, ranking the UAE first worldwide for this factor. Once they arrive, over three in five expats (61 per cent) have no problem dealing with the local bureaucracy/authorities, 21 percentage points more than the global average (40 per cent). It might help that administrative/government services are widely available online (86 per cent happy vs 61 per cent globally).

Online government services are just one highlight of the Digital Life Subcategory (14th). Expats also find it easy to get high-speed internet access at home (87 per cent happy vs. 79 per cent globally) and to pay without cash (90 per cent vs. 84 per cent globally).

The UAE scores another top 10 ranking in the Quality of Life Index. Expats are particularly happy with the Leisure Options (3rd): most expats appreciate the culinary variety and dining options (86 per cent vs. 77 per cent globally), as well as the culture and nightlife (81 per cent vs. 67 per cent globally).

Expats also love their ability to get around easily. Nine in ten (90 per cent) are happy with their travel opportunities (vs. 82 per cent globally), and 95 per cent rate the infrastructure for cars positively (vs. 75 per cent globally). The UAE ranks first worldwide for the latter.

Safe and stable

The Safety & Security and Health & Well-Being subcategories are another two areas where expats are especially pleased. They vote the country third for personal safety, as nearly all expats (94 per cent) are happy with this factor (vs. 81 per cent globally). “I feel safe as a woman to go out walking on dark evenings. In the day I do not fear any theft,” the report quoted a British expat as saying.

Expats are also very satisfied with the political stability in the UAE (86 per cent happy vs. 64 per cent globally).

In terms of Health & Well-Being, 78 per cent of expats find it easy to access all the kinds of healthcare services they need (vs. 67 per cent globally). Expats also rank the quality of medical care (6th) and availability of healthcare (6th) very highly.

Nearly three in four expats (72 per cent) are pleased with the availability of green goods and services (vs. 64 per cent globally). “Sustainability is practiced by all, nothing is wasted,” the report cited a Pakistani expat as saying. More than four in five (83 per cent) agree that the government supports policies to protect the environment (vs. 61 per cent globally).

Warm welcome

The UAE ranks quite well when it comes to the Ease of Settling In Index (13th). It performs best in the Culture & Welcome Subcategory (10th), with 77 per cent saying that they feel welcome there (vs. 66 per cent globally). About two in three (65 per cent) also report that they are happy with their social life (vs. 56 per cent globally). Overall, 69 per cent describe the local population as friendly (vs. 66 per cent globally), and 74 per cent consider them particularly friendly towards foreign residents (vs. 65 per cent globally).

A good place to work

Expats seem to love Working Abroad in the UAE, voting the country fifth in this index. It even places third in the Career Prospects subcategory: about four in five expats (79 per cent) feel that moving there has improved their career prospects (vs. 60 per cent globally), ranking the country first worldwide for this factor.