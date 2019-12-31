Acquisition brings its stake in Borsa Istanbul to 90.6%, the fund said

Istanbul: Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund has acquired a 10 per cent stake in the nation’s bourse from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The acquisition brings its stake in Borsa Istanbul to 90.6 per cent, the fund said.

The deal puts an end to the EBRD’s investment in the Turkish bourse, which started at the end of 2015. In October, the EBRD said it had a right to sell its stake in the company after Mehmet Hakan Atilla — a banker convicted in the US for helping Iran to evade economic sanctions — was appointed Borsa Istanbul’s chief executive officer.