US stocks fall after Trump rips China on trade

New York: Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday, buffeted by renewed trade war anxiety as US-China talks resumed, and as markets awaited a key Federal Reserve decision.

President Donald Trump ripped into China on Twitter after US negotiators arrived in Shanghai, denting expectations that the talks will boost the odds of a deal in the near future.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 27,125.95, down 0.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.4 per cent to 3,007.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 per cent to 8,247.17.