In this May 10, 2019 file photo, a worker walks near truck trailers and cargo containers at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington. Image Credit: AP

New York

If the United States does impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, it would cost US consumers $12.2 billion more for apparel, footwear, toys and household appliances each year, the National Retail Federation (NRF) said on Friday.

The tariffs would result in consumers paying another $4.4 billion on apparel, $2.5 billion on footwear, $3.7 billion for toys and $1.6 billion for household appliances, the retail trade group said, based on a study it had commissioned.

“It would be impossible for all market participants in our industry to simultaneously move sourcing to other countries. The capacity does not exist,” David French, NRF’s senior vice president of government relations, said in a statement. “In the short term, retailers would be forced to continue to use Chinese suppliers and pass on higher costs to their customers.” Many retailers including J.C. Penney Co and Macy’s Inc have opposed more tariffs on Chinese goods and warned of higher prices for domestic consumers.

Separately, on Friday, the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA), which represents brands, retailers, importers and wholesalers based in the United States, estimated that additional tariffs on clothing and home textiles would cost American consumers $4.9 billion per year.

“We can conservatively estimate an increase in retail prices for products still made in China ... That means a family of four would pay an additional $60 per year just on clothing,” USFIA said.