It is with great pleasure that we present to you the Transworld Group. Founded in 1977 by late R. Sivaswamy, his guiding principles of quality, service and commitment to excellence have served the group well and helped us build a solid platform. We now look forward to the future with confidence to be an enabler of global trade and strive to achieve our higher purpose of delivering prosperity to humanity.

Transworld Group is a global shipping and logistics conglomerate, operating through our strong network of global offices spread across the Middle East, India and Indian subcontinent, the US, and Far East, with over 1,000+ experienced professionals. Headquartered in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, with its global offices combined with strong network partners world over, today, Transworld offers a one-stop solution with over four decades of expertise to all our customers for their shipping and logistics needs.

Transworld Group is a leading shipping and logistics group with an expertise that covers the complete range of end-to-end solutions, from ship owning, ship management, agency, multi-modal logistics solutions, projects, aviation, warehousing, fulfilment, e-commerce, first mile to last mile service, and integrated digital solutions.

With a fleet of 26 bulk and container vessels and warehousing operations in the Gulf, Americas and the Indian subcontinent, Transworld Group takes pride in providing customised solutions to its customers. We are also looking at enhancing our global footprint in the Americas, Europe, Africa and Far East. So, be it through our asset-owning or asset-light businesses, we are focused on serving our customers better. Our focus is on becoming a complete solutions provider for our customers.

As part of the goal that we have set ourselves at the Transworld Group, we have taken a pledge to work towards being a carbon-neutral organisation by 2043. To reach that aim, over the next few years, we will start with focusing on reducing our greenhouse gas emissions across all businesses and locations. Additionally, we are committed to strengthening data security and building a more diverse and inclusive workspace. However, we plan to meet these goals in a more measurable manner.

Besides the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), we are also following the United Nations Global Compact initiative, and applied for certification from CDP, a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for companies, investors, cities, etc.