SINOTRUK hosts 2025 Global Partner Conference to spur expansion

On October 18, SINOTRUK convened its Global Partner Conference in Qingdao, China welcoming 620 partners from 97 countries and regions including the Middle East to discuss cooperation and chart the course for future growth.

The event featured two key segments: strategic meetings and product showcases. In the meetings, SINOTRUK reported impressive results for the January–September period, with total vehicle sales reaching 335,000 units, up 22.8 per cent year-on-year. Heavy truck exports stood at 111,000 units, a jump of 24.5 per cent.

Emerging business lines also delivered robust growth, with significant increases in new energy vehicle sales, light truck exports, mining trucks, and aftermarket parts revenue. Traditional and emerging segments moved forward in tandem.

International service network

On service support, SINOTRUK has built an international network of over 700 service and parts outlets and more than 40 training centres, delivering professional and efficient support to customers worldwide.

Chairman Liu Zhengtao reaffirmed the company's commitment to five transformation strategies: sustainability, digital intelligence, service excellence, global expansion, and business diversification." He pledged to work closely with global partners to deliver superior products, attentive service, and cutting-edge technologies, forging new pathways for high-end growth.