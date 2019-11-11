Dubai Motor Show will offer more than a glimpse of all options

Dubai: Forget the sales charts showing all those month-on-month car sales declines.

Instead, for the next five days, just thrill in the distinctive rumble of a Bugatti engine.

Or close your eyes and imagine a future where you can be transported via a “passenger pod” at speeds of up to 1,000 kilometres a minute.

The latest Dubai Motor Show promises an insight into what’s possible right now and something that’s within reach in the not too distant future. Hypercars and supercars, there will be many, with UAE-based Ajlani Motors “finally” ready to “unveil their yet-to-be-named hypercar”.

Putting the hyper in drive

A different sort of “hyper” is also in play at the event — “Hyperloop technology is a true gamechanger,” said Harj Dhaliwal, Managing Director for the Middle East and India at Virgin Hyperloop One.

“As the transportation and automotive sectors undergo drastic changes — be it hyperloop technology, last-mile-delivery or autonomous vehicles — we see a next generation of transportation emerging that will impact the way we travel, live and work.” (If hyperloop fulfils its promise, a Dubai to Abu Dhabi journey would take less than 12 minutes.) For those who think of their transportation needs as being on wheels — and at less speeds — there will be 40 car launches.

The new Land Rover Defender makes its regional debut and there is also, of course, the I-Pace, named the “2019 World Car of The Year”.

And catch a glance of the Aspark OWL, an all-electric Japanese hypercar with a claimed capability of 0-100 km/h in less than two seconds.

The possibilities are endless …

About the Dubai Motor Show

* Running from November 12-16 at Dubai World Trade Centre, early bird tickets were going for a 25 per cent discount at Dh30 for adults and Dh20 for those between 12-18 years. Entrance is free for children under 12, though they must be accompanied by an adult.

* Women with driver licences issued in Saudi Arabia can enter for free as part of an effort to “celebrate women drivers from Saudi Arabia. All other women visitors will also be given free entry between 1pm-4pm from November 12-14.