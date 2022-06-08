Dubai: Business solutions provider Transguard Group and GardaWorld Federal Services, the US-based subsidiary of GardaWorld Security Corporation, an integrated security and risk company, have entered into a joint venture, it was announced on Wednesday.
The new JV has already been awarded a contract that will require Transguard to provide security professionals to a government customer throughout the UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
“Collaborating with Transguard Group allows us immediate, tactical access to a significant network of security professionals who are strategically equipped to support our client base in the UAE,” said Pete Dordal, President, GardaWorld Federal Services.
“We have worked particularly hard to achieve its well-established reputation as the UAE’s most respected security company. This joint venture with GardaWorld Federal Services is a fantastic demonstration of Transguard’s best-in-class service delivery to the highest possible levels,” said Dr. Greg Ward, Managing Director, Transguard Group.
With 15,000 security professionals, Transguard is among one of the UAE’s largest security services providers. It posted a turnover of Dh2.54 billion in the 2021-2022 financial year.