Dubai: Tradeling, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, has signed an agreement with Hutchison Ports Ajman. The deal will result in faster cargo clearance and delivery to Tradeling’s facilities for businesses to import goods into the UAE.
Furthermore, as part of Tradeling’s new offering, sellers from across the world will be able to ship and store their products free of cost at Tradeling’s warehouses, guaranteeing faster delivery to buyers in UAE.
“We are building a dominant B2B ecosystem, and it is through agreements such as this with Hutchison Ports Ajman that we continue to execute and bolster our goal to become the main search and sourcing tool for business buyers across the region,” said Marius Ciavola, CEO of Tradeling.
David Shin, CEO of Hutchison Ports Ajman, said: “We are looking forward to the collaboration between Hutchison Port Ajman and Tradeling to deliver end-to-end services across the entire supply chain. We are confident that this cooperation shall prove beneficial and promote trade relations for both sides.”