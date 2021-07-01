Image Credit: Trade License Zone

Dubai-based business setup agent Trade License Zone has launched TLZ Advisory to assist its clients in protecting and growing their Business and Wealth with careful planning and advice.

The new division will see Trade License Zone expand its service offering to include Strategy, Finance, Tax (individual and corporate), Technology, Outsourced Services, Planning and Management strategies. With a further focus on Trusts and Wealth advice, ensure that your assets are protected, grow, and passed on successfully to your family. Also advising on various Citizenship-by-Investment Solutions.

Karl Hougaard, Founder and Managing Partner of Trade License Zone, said: "TLZ Advisory has an innovative approach to managing the future of business and financial advice, bringing together the fresh-thinking of the next generation of advisors and the deep experience of seasoned experts, all backed by the stability and security of an organisation that's already focused on the start-up and general SME sector".

Our experts are well-versed in a variety of fields, including Tax, Wealth, Trusts, Technology, Finance and Commerce. Advice is given with a personal touch and is easy to understand, applying years of experience in helping Business Owners & Start-Ups grow their businesses and safeguard their Wealth, both Personal & Business.

Suppose you are planning to grow your Business Internationally. In that case, our multi-jurisdictional team can help with every aspect of your new Business setup or possible amendments to your current structure.