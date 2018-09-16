Dubai: Trade between the UAE and Norway has grown significantly in recent years, reaching Dh2.3 billion (US$640 million) in 2017, compared to Dh1.2 billion in 2016.

The Trade Policy Revision with Norway Report, issued by the Ministry of Economy, indicated that imports from Norway amounted to Dh1.96 billion by the end of 2017, while Emirati exports reached some Dh295 million, and the value of re-exports reached Dh95.6 million.

The report was issued as part of the efforts of the Ministry of Economy to improve the capacities of the country’s public and private sector institutions.