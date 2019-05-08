Pedestrians walk past signage for Toyota Motor Corp. displayed outside the company's offices in Tokyo, Japan. Image Credit: Bloomberg

TOKYO: Japan’s top automaker Toyota is reporting a 4 per cent dip in profit for January-March after vehicle sales fell in North America.

Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday its quarterly profit was 459.5 billion yen ($4.2 billion, Dh15.2 billion), down from 480.8 billion yen in the same period the previous year.

The maker of the Camry sedan, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury models is projecting a profit of 2.25 trillion yen, or $20 billion, for the fiscal year through March 2020, up nearly 20 per cent from 1.88 trillion yen ($17 billion) for the fiscal year through March 2019.