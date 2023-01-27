Dubai: Travellers are spending 30 per cent more per booking, taking on more extensive meal plans such as all-inclusive, and booking five-star hotels as a majority (45 per cent), Yalago said on Friday. They are also staying for longer, with the average number of nights per stay increasing to five, compared to four nights in previous years, it said.
Reporting on latest global trends, the wholesale specialist revealed record-high figures for the number of travellers, spend per booking, and length of stay throughout the year.
“Looking ahead, we are expecting this trend to last as flight capacity continues to expand to reach pre-pandemic levels,” said Astrid Kastberg, General Manager of Yalago. “This is especially true for some of our key source markets in the Asia-Pacific region, which are yet to return to pre-pandemic flight capacity.”
“The UAE, USA, Maldives and European cities as an example, remain extremely popular, while in the last couple of months we have seen a considerable increase towards bookings in Southeast Asia,” he said. “Across Asia, five-star resorts are in demand, yet remain affordable and attractive with our exclusive discounts and value-adds.”
Winter sun
As a ‘winter sun’ trend continues to dominate current bookings, Yalago’s most popular travel destinations for hotel bookings between December 2022 and March 2023 are Dubai, Phuket, Singapore, Bali, Florida and Spain’s Canary Islands. Meanwhile, cities ruled for New Year’s Eve with New York City, Paris and London proving most popular for global travellers.