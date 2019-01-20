Dubai: The kingdom of Bahrain will be opening an eco-friendly underwater theme park that will be the largest in the world.
Spanning an area of more than 100,000 square meters, the eco-friendly destination will be the final resting place for a 70-meter decommissioned Boeing 747 aircraft, the largest plane ever to be submerged.
It will also be the home to a replica of a traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house, artificial coral reefs and other sculptures made from environmentally-friendly materials, providing a perfect backdrop for a diver’s playground.
The details of the project were announced on Saturday by the personal representative of His Majesty King Hamad, president of the Supreme Council for Environment, His Highness Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
The unique theme park is scheduled to open to diving enthusiasts and visitors before the summer of 2019.
According to the state-run Bahrain News Agency, developing the dive site will be made possible through a partnership with the Supreme Council for Environment, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BREA) and the private sector.
Abdullah stressed that the project is expected to become an international tourist attraction, given its size and location, as well as the unique experience it will offer to scuba lovers.
He said the site will not only boost the kingdom’s eco-tourism sector, it will also offer researchers with rich information and data on marine ecology and biology.