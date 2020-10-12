Dubai: The beachfront hotel, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, is introducing its new collection of family rooms and suites.
The interconnecting rooms and suites provide a large space, in which the whole family can spread out at an affordable price. In line with the launch of the family rooms and suites and just in time for school holidays, the hotel is offering its “Family Fun” package with daily breakfast and late check-out.
Appealing to families, little ones will enjoy the special amenities provided, such as child-sized bathrobes, slippers and pillows as well as bathroom toiletries, in-room activities and a variety of children’s TV channels. Supplies for infants and toddlers, such as baby cots, wipes, diapers, bottle warmers, portable baths and even child-proof electric plugs makes the Family Room or Suite feel like home.
For dining, kids can choose from a wide selection of healthy items and traditional favourites either in-room or at the hotel’s restaurants. Table activities along with kiddie cutlery and crockery complete the experience for little guests.
In addition to all the special amenities, the “Family Fun” package, includes a VIP lounge check-in for kids.
Rates for Family Rooms and Suites start at Dh1,050 per night