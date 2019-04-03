DUBAI: Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, Dubai Tourism, reported record growth in overnight visitors from Japan, crossing the 100,000 mark for the first time at the end of 2018.

Reflecting a 15.3 per cent year-on-year increase, the emirate welcomed 104,843 overnight visitors.

In order to drive awareness and consideration around Dubai as a holiday destination among Japan’s target market, the department identified women and senior citizens as key drivers in the travel and tourism space.

Essam Kazim, CEO of Dubai’s Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, DCTCM, said, “With the market enthusiastic to learn more about the city, we will continue to work to enhance our holistic marketing efforts and strengthen our ongoing strategic partnerships with key industry leaders across multiple touch points, elevating the city’s position as the destination of choice for Japanese travellers.”

Dubai continues to be a key trending destination among young Japanese females, with the emirate witnessing an increase of 21 per cent to 7.4 million mentions on social media from 2016 to 2018. Building on this growing interest, Dubai Tourism led a campaign to showcase the city as a safe and exciting destination specifically targeting young female travellers. The campaign leveraged user videos and image posts, as well as inviting users to participate in ongoing competitions throughout the year to showcase Dubai’s attractions to a broader audience. This campaign achieved 91.6 million impressions across a three-month period, driving deeper engagement and encouraging wider conversations around Dubai.