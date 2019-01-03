Dubai: By just presenting their boarding pass, travellers who fly with Emirates can again start getting discounts at various establishments across the UAE.
The Dubai-based carrier announced on Thursday that its seasonal pass programme has returned to offer up to 50 per cent discount on customers’ bills at restaurants, spa outlets, retail stores and leisure establishments.
The budget-saving privileges can be availed of by people coming into Dubai, whether they’re staying for a short or longer period.
Passengers can avail themselves of the discounts when they book a spa treatment at hotels and wellness centres, purchase cinema tickets; shop for clothes and accessories or even when they visit adventure parks.
They can also get good deals when they opt for a desert safari, sightseeing tour or skydiving.
Starting from January 1 until March 31, 2019, flyers can simply present their boarding pass and valid identification to avail themselves of the following discounts at more than 500 locations:
30 per cent on spa treatments
Up to 50 per cent on fine dining
Up to 30 per cent on shopping stores
The programme seeks to encourage visitors to explore all corners of the country, according to Mohammad Al Hashimi, Emirates’ vice president for commercial products in Dubai.
“Travellers coming into Dubai, whether for a short visit or a longer stay, can now experience what this city has to offer for less by taking advantage of special privileges across some of the best hotspots,” said Al Hashimi.