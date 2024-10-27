Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's planned futuristic mega-city known as Neom announced on Sunday the opening of its "first physical showcase": a luxury Red Sea island featuring restaurants, hotels and yachting berths.

The opening of the island, known as Sindalah, comes amid persistent doubts about Neom's viability and ahead of a major investor forum sometimes referred to as "Davos in the Desert" which will begin in Riyadh on Tuesday.

"Neom is committed to supporting the Kingdom's new era of luxury tourism, with the opening of Sindalah," chief executive Nadhmi Al Nasr said in a statement.

"Neom's inaugural destination offers visitors a 'first glimpse' of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments."

Sindalah is part of the NEOM mega-project.

Glimpse into the future

Sindalah is "spread over 840,000 square metres" (200 acres) and will be set to receive "up to 2,400 guests per day by 2028", the statement said.

Neom is best known for The Line, twin mirror-encased 170-kilometre-long skyscrapers meant to extend inland from the coast.

Vision to reality

Transforming Sindalah from a visionary concept to a tangible reality has been a monumental undertaking. Unveiling The Line in 2022, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said its population would exceed one million by 2030 before climbing to nine million by 2045.

Over 30,000 workers, employed by four local contracting partners and 60 subcontractors, have dedicated countless hours to bring this dream to life.

Gateway to luxury and adventure

Sindalah is poised to become a premier destination for luxury travelers and yacht enthusiasts alike. With its state-of-the-art marina, world-class golf course, and diverse culinary offerings, the island caters to a range of interests.

Key features of Sindalah include:

Luxurious accommodations: A variety of accommodations, including 440 rooms, 88 villas, and 218 serviced apartments.

World-class ining: 38 culinary offerings from renowned chefs.

Stunning natural beauty: A pristine marine ecosystem with over 1,100 fish species and 300 coral species.

Thrilling activities: A range of activities, including golf, water sports, and beachside relaxation.

Work on Neom is progressing alongside other major development projects launched as part of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed's bid to position the world's biggest crude exporter for an eventual post-oil future.

Last year the Kingdom emerged as the only bidder to host the 2034 football World Cup, meaning it now has a decade to build the necessary stadiums and boost its lodging and transport capacity.