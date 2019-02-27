Dubai: Ajman-based Gulf Craft, manufacturer of luxury yachts and fibreglass boats, expects a ten per cent increase in sales this year.
Mohammad Al Shaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft, said that his company is expanding into newer markets and with newer products.
“We had a full restructuring of the company, including the products, due to the global economic and political instability in 2018. We have Oryx, Silvercraft, Majesty and Nomad in our brand portfolio. This year, we have restructured Nomad with new and innovative ideas and are displaying six Nomads SUV (sports utility vessel) collection at the show,” he said.
Moreover, he said that the UAE and the Gulf have the worst marine environment such as hot, salty and humid, so, every brand in “our portfolio can withstand on its own.”
Al Shaali said the Nomad yachts have been built using lighter, stronger and rigid advanced composites like Kevlar and carbon fibre to increase stability and fuel-efficiency.
He said that Gulf Craft has six new launches at the show, solar-powered Nomad yachts, the next generation of Oryx Sport Cruiser and a new breed of Silvercraft fishing boats.
“We have presence in the Europe, Mediterranean, Australia, the US and South East Asia and we are expanding to newer markets,” he said.
However, there is a shortage of berths for superyachts and with Dubai Harbour expected to come alive, the need is going to be met.
According to Meraas Holding, Dubai Harbour is going to be the Mideast first yachting community hub and it is also the largest marina in the Mideast and North Africa with the capacity to host yachts between 12 metres-160 metres in length.
Dubai Harbour houses three marinas — Harbour Marina, Bay Marina, and Palm View Marina — for 1,100 berths. It is also going to be the only marina dedicated for superyachts.
Dubai Harbour is set for completion in October 2020, with phase one of the marina expected for delivery in second quarter of 2020.
The first phase will include 780 berths to be completed by second quarter of 2020, with the second phase to follow on completion. Meraas will invite interest from yacht owners to book berths in third quarter of this year.
Farouk Nefzi, marketing and brand director at Feadship, said yachting needs facilities, and so marinas are very important for the yacht industry.
“Because of the marinas, people will think of yachting,” he said.
This is the second time the Dubai International Boat Show is being held at the Dubai Canal, Jumeriah. According to Dubai World Trade Centre, next year’s show is expected to be held at Dubai Harbour.