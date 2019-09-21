Travel giant needs 200 million pounds, which it has failed to secure from investors

In this file photo taken on September 17, 2018 pedestrians walk past the entrance to a Thomas Cook holiday shop shop in London. Image Credit: AFP

London: British travel firm Thomas Cook has failed to find further private investment to stave off collapse and is now relying on an unlikely government bailout, a source close the matter told AFP on Saturday.

The operator said Friday that it needed 200 million pounds ($250 million; 227 million euros; Dh918 million) - in addition to the £900-million rescue deal secured last month - or else face administration, which could potentially trigger Britain's largest repatriation since the Second World War.

A source close to the negotiations told AFP that the company had failed to find the £200 million from private investors and would collapse unless the government intervened.

But ministers are unlikely to step in due to worries about the pioneering operator's longer-term viability, the Times reported on Saturday, leaving it on the brink of collapse and stranding up to 150,000 British holiday makers abroad.

"We will know by tomorrow if agreement is reached," the source told AFP.

Two years ago, the collapse of Monarch Airlines prompted the British government to take emergency action to return 110,000 stranded passengers, costing taxpayers some £60 million on hiring planes.

The government at the time described it as Britain's "biggest-ever peacetime repatriation".

Thousands of workers could also lose their jobs, with the 178-year-old company employing about 22,000 staff worldwide, including 9,000 in Britain.

Chinese peer Fosun, which was already the biggest shareholder in Thomas Cook, agreed last month to inject £450 million into the business.

In return, the Hong Kong-listed conglomerate acquired a 75-per cent stake in Thomas Cook's tour operating division and 25-per cent of its airline unit.

Creditors and banks agreed to inject another £450 million under the recapitalisation plan announced in August, converting their debt in exchange for a 75-percent stake in the airline and 25 percent of the tour operating unit.