“Our earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) have grown 3-fold over the past 3 years from $2m in 2016 to $6 million in 2018. Our Target is to grow the EBITDA a further 3-fold to $18 million by 2020 and exceed $30 million by 2022,” said K.S. Ramakrishnan, founder CEO and President of Digiphoto Entertainment Imaging.