Dubai: TBO Tek Ltd has fully acquired BookaBed AG, a B2B travel platform in Ireland, it said on Tuesday. With this acquisition, TBO has further deepened its European footprint into Ireland and UK.
Neeraj Gera, President of TBO Holidays, said: “It has been less than a year since Bookabed joined the TBO family. The last few months have been remarkable together and we are thrilled to have reached this milestone. We continue to expand our global footprint staying true to our commitment to simplifying global travel.”
“The synergies between both organisations have been clear from the outset and the partnership allows us to bring added value to our customers and suppliers. Karl has done a stellar job leading the business with exceptional performance this year and will lead the growth charter for us in UK and Ireland.”
BookaBed now becomes TBO Ireland & UK and will remain under the leadership of Karl Tyrrell.
Commenting on the announcement, Karl Tyrrell, CEO of BookaBed, added: “We are excited about this acquisition. We’ve had deep relationships in the industry here in Ireland. Since integrating with TBO.com, the last few months we’ve had greater ability to engage the Irish and UK markets stronger and deliver increased value to our customers.”