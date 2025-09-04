If you still hold Sweden’s old yellow paper residence permit, take note. By mid-2026, these documents will no longer be valid. You’ll need to switch to a biometric residence card to travel freely in the EU and access essential services. This upgrade also makes airport checks smoother if you’re planning to relocate from Sweden to the UAE.

Dubai: For many UAE expats, Sweden remains an attractive option for work, study, and family life. But the rules for living there are changing—both in the short term and in the years ahead.

On the positive side, Sweden is trying to speed up work permits for skilled professionals. A new system aims for processing times of around 30 days, provided applications are complete and accurate. For UAE residents applying directly to Swedish jobs, this could be a boost—though the Migration Agency will also enforce stricter assessments.

From April 2025, deportation orders in Sweden will only expire five years after a person leaves the country and complies with the decision. For anyone with past orders, this could complicate Schengen travel and connecting flights—something UAE-bound expats should keep in mind when planning routes.

Sweden is also preparing to make permanent residency tougher. From July 2027, applicants over 18 may need to pass both a Swedish language test and a civics exam. The move is part of a wider policy shift to tighten immigration rules and encourage integration. If you’re considering long-term settlement, this could mean extra preparation.

For families and professionals weighing a relocation, staying on top of deadlines like June 2025 for biometric upgrades could make the difference between a smooth move and unnecessary delays.

These updates don’t stop UAE residents from moving to Sweden—or returning the other way. But they do change the paperwork, timelines, and preparation required.

Get your police clearance certificate (PCC) while you still have a Swedish address. UAE visas often require this, with apostille or legalisation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.