UAE expats eyeing Sweden must prep for biometric cards, new PR tests, and stricter rules
Dubai: For many UAE expats, Sweden remains an attractive option for work, study, and family life. But the rules for living there are changing—both in the short term and in the years ahead.
If you still hold Sweden’s old yellow paper residence permit, take note. By mid-2026, these documents will no longer be valid. You’ll need to switch to a biometric residence card to travel freely in the EU and access essential services. This upgrade also makes airport checks smoother if you’re planning to relocate from Sweden to the UAE.
Sweden is also preparing to make permanent residency tougher. From July 2027, applicants over 18 may need to pass both a Swedish language test and a civics exam. The move is part of a wider policy shift to tighten immigration rules and encourage integration. If you’re considering long-term settlement, this could mean extra preparation.
From April 2025, deportation orders in Sweden will only expire five years after a person leaves the country and complies with the decision. For anyone with past orders, this could complicate Schengen travel and connecting flights—something UAE-bound expats should keep in mind when planning routes.
On the positive side, Sweden is trying to speed up work permits for skilled professionals. A new system aims for processing times of around 30 days, provided applications are complete and accurate. For UAE residents applying directly to Swedish jobs, this could be a boost—though the Migration Agency will also enforce stricter assessments.
If you’re living in Sweden now but heading to the UAE, a few practical steps are vital:
Get your police clearance certificate (PCC) while you still have a Swedish address. UAE visas often require this, with apostille or legalisation.
Legalise academic and civil documents like degrees, marriage, and birth certificates before leaving.
Deregister with Skatteverket, close your bank accounts, and keep address history proof.
Upgrade to a biometric residence card to avoid issues in Schengen airports.
Plan flights carefully if you have immigration records that could affect transit.
These updates don’t stop UAE residents from moving to Sweden—or returning the other way. But they do change the paperwork, timelines, and preparation required.
For families and professionals weighing a relocation, staying on top of deadlines like June 2025 for biometric upgrades could make the difference between a smooth move and unnecessary delays.
