Sweden tightens residency rules: How it affects UAE expats - all you must know

UAE expats eyeing Sweden must prep for biometric cards, new PR tests, and stricter rules

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai: For many UAE expats, Sweden remains an attractive option for work, study, and family life. But the rules for living there are changing—both in the short term and in the years ahead.

Biometric cards replace paper permits

If you still hold Sweden’s old yellow paper residence permit, take note. By mid-2026, these documents will no longer be valid. You’ll need to switch to a biometric residence card to travel freely in the EU and access essential services. This upgrade also makes airport checks smoother if you’re planning to relocate from Sweden to the UAE.

Permanent residency to require exams

Sweden is also preparing to make permanent residency tougher. From July 2027, applicants over 18 may need to pass both a Swedish language test and a civics exam. The move is part of a wider policy shift to tighten immigration rules and encourage integration. If you’re considering long-term settlement, this could mean extra preparation.

New deportation order rules

From April 2025, deportation orders in Sweden will only expire five years after a person leaves the country and complies with the decision. For anyone with past orders, this could complicate Schengen travel and connecting flights—something UAE-bound expats should keep in mind when planning routes.

Work permits may get faster

On the positive side, Sweden is trying to speed up work permits for skilled professionals. A new system aims for processing times of around 30 days, provided applications are complete and accurate. For UAE residents applying directly to Swedish jobs, this could be a boost—though the Migration Agency will also enforce stricter assessments.

Checklist before moving back to UAE

If you’re living in Sweden now but heading to the UAE, a few practical steps are vital:

  • Get your police clearance certificate (PCC) while you still have a Swedish address. UAE visas often require this, with apostille or legalisation.

  • Legalise academic and civil documents like degrees, marriage, and birth certificates before leaving.

  • Deregister with Skatteverket, close your bank accounts, and keep address history proof.

  • Upgrade to a biometric residence card to avoid issues in Schengen airports.

  • Plan flights carefully if you have immigration records that could affect transit.

Why it matters for UAE expats

These updates don’t stop UAE residents from moving to Sweden—or returning the other way. But they do change the paperwork, timelines, and preparation required.

For families and professionals weighing a relocation, staying on top of deadlines like June 2025 for biometric upgrades could make the difference between a smooth move and unnecessary delays.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
