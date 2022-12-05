Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman announced the development of Sindalah, the first luxury island destination in NEOM, on Monday.
Extending over an area of approximately 840,000 square meters, Sindalah is expected to start welcoming guests from early 2024.
The development is expected to create 3,500 jobs for the tourism sector, and hospitality and leisure services.
The island will feature an 86-berth marina and 413 ultra-premium hotel rooms, in addition to 333 top-end serviced apartments. It will also have a luxe beach club, a yacht club, and 38 unique culinary offerings.
“This is another significant moment for NEOM and a major step in the Kingdom realising its tourism ambitions under Vision 2030. Sindalah will be NEOM’s first luxury island and yacht club destination in the Red Sea, providing a scenic gateway to the Red Sea that will become the region’s most exciting and attractive tourism location. It will be a destination where travelers can experience the true beauty of NEOM and Saudi Arabia, above and below the water, making Sindalah the future of luxury travel,” the Crown Prince said.
Sindalah is also expected to become a popular golfing destination by offering enthusiasts the opportunity to experience a world-class 6,474-yard (5,920 meters) par 70 course. With its 18 tees, the Sindalah golf course will deliver two unique nine-hole experiences.