Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Thursday announced the launch of TROJENA, a new global destination for mountain tourism to be constructed within NEOM as part of a master plan that aims to develop the tourism sector in the region.
The Crown Prince, who is also the chairman of the board at NEOM, said: “TROJENA will redefine mountain tourism for the world by creating a place based on the principles of ecotourism, highlighting our efforts to preserve nature and enhance the community’s quality of life, which is aligned with the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
The development will create more than 10,000 jobs and add 3 billion riyals to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030.
TROJENA will feature six districts: Gateway, Discover, Valley, Explore, Relax and Fun, all of which are designed to offer activities catering to a variety of tastes and needs. It will be developed according to architectural specifications that consider environmental sustainability, preservation of all living organisms and nature. It will be set up in the center of NEOM, 50km from the Gulf of Aqaba coast, in a region characterised by a mountain range with the highest peaks in the kingdom at approximately 2,600 meters above sea level.
Highlights of the development include an all-year ski village, a stunning man-made freshwater lake, ‘The Bow’ Hotel, an architectural masterpiece that will offer an unrivalled hotel experience, and the Vault, a vertical village within the mountain with a fusion of technology, entertainment and hospitality facilities that will provide the main gateway into TROJENA.
The development will also include the ‘Slope Residences,’ which will be located near the ski slope overlooking the lake, designed to blend in with the surrounding landscape, as well as luxurious mansions with panoramic views designed to reflect the beauty of the environment.