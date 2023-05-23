Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, on Tuesday opened this year’s edition of The Hotel Show, the region's top exhibition for the hospitality industry, and INDEX, the region’s leading interior and fit-out trade show. The events bring together interior design experts, hotel developers, retailers, and fit-out contractors from the hotel, residential, commercial, and retail sectors.
Running until May 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, The Hotel Show features an extensive array of innovative products, services, and technologies, all tailored to meet the evolving demands of the modern hotel industry, including key sectors such as hospitality technology, operating supplies & equipment, and food services. Set to attract 13,000 visitors, the trade show features the participation of 100 experts and 400 exhibitors from around the world.
Sheikh Mansoor toured a number of pavilions of local and international companies at INDEX, where he was briefed about the latest products and services showcased at the event, as well as initiatives and programmes that are setting new trends in the interior design industry.
Highlighting the growing international participation in the exhibition, Sheikh Mansoor said the trade show reflects Dubai’s growing status as a premier global hub for international industry events. This year’s edition of INDEX features the participation of a wide diversity of countries including Italy, Turkey, India, Portugal, Korea, and France. The event is set for a 34 per cent increase in the number of attendees compared to last year's edition.