Dubai: Another ambitious tourism project has been launched in Saudi Arabia – but this one comes with a difference. The ‘Raghadan Tourist Resort’ will be the first ‘sustainable tourism’ venture in the Al Baha region, identified as one of the main investment destinations under the Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy.
Al Baha, located in the southwest of the country, comes with a “rich history, cultural heritage, climate (and) topography”, thus making it an “attractive area” for tourism.
The new project will stretch across 50,000 square metres, while ensuring the preservation of the region and its social, environmental, and economic sustainability. It will include a luxury hotel resort with 200 guest rooms, a multi-purpose hall, outdoor spaces and shops, restaurants and cafes. Activities such as climbing, hiking, biking and camping will also be part of the future offering.
The Tourism Development Fund (TDF) and the Seera Group have signed a financing agreement to establish and operate the Raghadan Tourist Resort.
"Developing tourist destinations based on unique experiences will be an important priority for the Saudi tourism sector over the coming years,” said Majed Al Nefaie, CEO of Seera Group. “We believe that this project will make Al Baha an attractive destination for holidays, recreational activities, meetings, exhibitions, and conferences.
“Additionally, we hope it will be a catalyst for further tourism projects and investments in the region that contribute to Saudi Arabia’s economic growth and the creation of more sustainable jobs in the Kingdom.”