Dubai: Mauritius is welcoming international travellers from July 15. The island will be opening in phases during 2021 and the first phase, from July 15 to September 30, 2021, will allow vaccinated travellers to have a resort holiday on the island.
Mauritius is also included on Abu Dhabi’s ‘Green list’ of countries, meaning UAE residents and nationals can return without having to quarantine.
Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy facilities within their chosen resort premises, including the swimming pool and beach. If guests stay over 14 days and have negative PCR tests during their stay in the resort, they will be able to explore the island’s attractions. However, for shorter stays, they may leave the resort earlier and travel back home.
A list of pre-approved COVID-19 safe resorts will be available from June 20, 2021, on the tourism body’s website.
Travellers to Mauritius aged 18 years or over must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They must undergo a PCR test between 5 and 7 days before departure and a negative result is required to travel to the island. Travellers will also have a PCR test on arrival at the airport in Mauritius and on day 7 and 14 of their resort holiday, as applicable.
From October 1, 2021, vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry without restrictions upon presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure. Unvaccinated travellers will be subject to 14 days in-room quarantine for both Phases 1 and 2 until further notice.