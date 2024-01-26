Riyadh: Saudi Entertainment Ventures (Seven), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has announced a partnership with Formula E to build indoor karting attractions across multiple Seven entertainment destinations in the country.
The announcement was made from the site of the Diriyah E-Prix, where the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship double-header of races will take place over the weekend. The Formula E karting attractions will be built at four of Seven’s entertainment destinations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Abha.
Abdulla Nasser AlDawood, Chairman of SEVEN, said, “Our strategic partnership with Formula E to bring never-seen-before Formula E branded racing tracks within our entertainment destinations strategically complements our mission of creating a multiverse of entertainment offerings that cater to the different needs of our future guests that build and nurture their skills and evokes growth. We aspire to have the first Saudi car racing champion from our Formula E attraction.
Formula E was created to disrupt elite motorsport with a bold vision of using electric racing to accelerate sustainability.
Alberto Longo, Co-Founder and Chief Championship Officer of Formula E said, “Our objectives and goals align in bringing the excitement of Formula E to the kingdom and taking fans closer to real racing action through the Formula E Karting experience across the Seven destinations.
Essam Othman Al Jubair, Chief Operating Officer at Seven and Longo, signed the license agreement. Seven has said each attraction will offer a selection of adult, junior, and dual karts. The tracks exceed 400 meters in length, said the company.
Seven is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations. The upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jizan, Buraidah and Tabuk.