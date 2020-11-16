Dubai: An industry grouping has been formed to bring together marina operators, boat builders and equipment suppliers in the region. The Leisure Marine Association MENA is a "first of its kind in the region" and focus exclusively on supporting marine industry businesses.
The main objective is to "increase recreational boat ownership and use in the region". "The Dubai Maritime City Authority is ready to support its initiatives and plans that would further boost the development of leisure marine in Dubai and the region," said Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of Dubai Maritime City Authority’. "I am confident that the establishment of a regional organization for the leisure marine sector is the way forward to grow sustainably.”
Access to many
Members will be able to benefit from a host of services, workshops, as well as "have an impact" on maritime developments. Members will also enjoy exclusive offers at international conferences and boat shows.
Hessa Ahmed Al Malek, Executive Director Federal Transport Authority for Land & Maritime, said: “The industry is changing rapidly, so much so that it is projected that the number of boat owners by 2025 will increase to around 20,000."