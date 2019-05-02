Paramount hotel Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A first-of-its-kind property that is inspired by Hollywood glamour and Californian lifestyle will be opening its doors and rolling out the red carpet for its guests this year, it has been announced.

The new 69-floor hotel is the first property of Paramount Hotels and Resorts in the Middle East, designed to delight fans of the silver screen.

It is located in Business Bay and features 823 rooms and suites, at least one which offers a private screening room and a private hammam or Turkish bath. There are also immersive video walls in the lobby and a separate Paramount screening room.

The interiors of the suites have taken inspiration from Paramount Pictures, while all the floors of the hotel are decorated with behind-the-scenes imagery taken during the production of some of the company’s movies, offering a “Hollywood studio” feel.

Further imbibing the cinema spirit, the staff of the hotel have unique job titles. For example, the general manager is called the “director,” while the staff are referred to as “cast members.”

And the “cast members” are no ordinary staff. They will “embody” certain movie characters, “adapt and improvise off a service script” in order to offer a different kind of customer experience.

“Paramount Hotel Dubai… is synonymous with entertainment and, above all, creativity. Offering timeless Hollywood elegance and an innovative guest experience, the hotel brings to life the contemporary Californian magic,” the company said in a statement.

