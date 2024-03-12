ITB Berlin 2024: Dubai showcases diverse destination offerings

Promoting Dubai to a global audience

Participating at major international trade shows such as ITB Berlin is a key element of DET's marketing strategy to promote Dubai to a global audience and grow inbound visitation from both traditional and emerging overseas markets. In 2023, Dubai welcomed a record 17.15 million international overnight visitors, representing a 19.4 per cent YoY growth compared to the 14.36 million tourist arrivals in 2022. The German market played a crucial role, contributing significantly to Dubai's tourism success, with a remarkable 36 per cent YoY growth and 574,979 overnight guests in 2023.

At its stand in Berlin, the Dubai delegation engaged with travel trade professionals from around the world and welcomed top politicians and industry leaders including Kai Wegner, Governing Mayor of Berlin; Franziska Giffey, Berlin Senator for Economics, Energy and Public Enterprises; and Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council.

'Best city to visit, live, and work in'

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: "As Dubai continues its growth in alignment with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, set forth by our forward-thinking leadership, we are strategically harnessing the significant momentum generated during a highly successful 2023 to showcase Dubai's diverse destination offering to key overseas markets. The strong, unified presence of the Dubai delegation at ITB Berlin reflected the city's robust public-private partnerships and our determination to showcase Dubai as the best city to visit, live, and work in. Together with our stakeholders, we were able to enhance Dubai's visibility and perception among travel trade professionals from around the world, creating new paths to attract more visitors to the city and consolidate its status as a leading destination."

Dubai's international visitor performance bolstered its ranking as the No.1 global destination for an unprecedented third successive year in the Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Awards 2024, the first city to achieve this unique accolade. This was further reinforced at ITB Berlin after Dubai was named 2023's highest-rated destination in the Destination Performance Index (DPI) by IPK International, one of the world's leading tourism consultancies specialising in tourism research, marketing and planning. The annual study, taking into consideration global tourist trips, traveller satisfaction, recommendations, and the desire to revisit, highlighted Dubai's outstanding performance in attracting and satisfying tourists.

Reflecting Dubai's commitment to creating unique and memorable experiences for travellers of all budgets and preferences, the milestones are a testament to the emirate's vibrant and diverse offerings, supported by world-class infrastructure, exceptional service at all touchpoints, and continuous collaboration between the government and private sectors.