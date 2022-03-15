Dubai: Seychelles will no longer require fully-vaccinated travellers to take a PCR test before flying to the island nation. Fully immunised visitors will be exempt from pre-travel PCR test requirement, while unvaccinated or partially vaccinated visitors will be required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours, or a rapid antigen test done in a certified laboratory taken within 24 hours before departure to Seychelles.
Potential visitors having tested positive to COVID-19 between two to 12 weeks prior to travel are also exempt from pre-travel testing upon provision of proof of infection and recovery. The move aims to make the Indian Ocean destination more “accessible” and “competitive” nearly a year after it reopened its borders to visitors.
“The exemption of the PCR test for fully vaccinated visitors is certainly excellent news for Seychelles - with restrictions being removed and many destinations reviewing their PCR requirements for entry it was a necessary step for us as a destination to retain the interest of our potential visitors,” said Sherin Francis, Principal Secretary for Tourism, in a statement. “As an industry, we are keeping our commitment towards safe tourism and we should not be complacent and remain vigilant to protect our population and our visitors.”
The country recently eased other restrictions, including the removal of the overnight curfew and closing time for entertainment services such as bars and casinos, which became effective on March 1. All visitors still require travel insurance in addition to their medical insurance cover and are encouraged to book their stay at a certified accommodation, said Tourism Seychelles. It is mandatory that all visitors apply for a travel authorisation prior to travel.
Multiple options
For those looking to fly to Seychelles, Dubai’s Emirates airline operates double daily flights to the island destination. Fares fall within the range of Dh2,000-4,000. Last year, UAE and Seychelles announced the establishment of a safe travel corridor for fully vaccinated individuals, in addition to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries.